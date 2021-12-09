OFFERS
Mission Bank honored by Newsweek magazine

Mission Bank, which is headquartered in Kingman, has been named BEST BANK 2022 for the state of Arizona by Newsweek magazine. The bank branch at 2439 Hualapai Mountain Road is pictured. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 9, 2021 4:27 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, December 9, 2021 4:52 PM

KINGMAN – Mission Bank, a locally owned community bank headquartered in Kingman with branch offices in Kingman and Bullhead City, and lending offices in Flagstaff and Lake Havasu City, has been named “BEST BANK 2022” for the state of Arizona by Newsweek magazine.

Mission Bank, which currently operates with $196 million in assets, was formed in the mid-2000s by a group of local business persons.

A locally owned and managed community bank, its “primary goal is to provide customers with the highest level of personalized service,” the bank wrote in a news release.

A full-service commercial and consumer banking institution, Mission Bank offers a complete range of banking products and services for businesses, professional firms and individuals.

The Kingman Branch is located at 2439 Hualapai Mountain Road. For more information, visit Mission Bank at www.MissionBankAZ.com.

