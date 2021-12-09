New company coming to Kingman Industrial Park

KINGMAN – A new manufacturing facility is opening at the Kingman Industrial Park.

Zep, Inc. is opening the new AFCO production plant. AFCO is a leading provider of cleaning, sanitation, intervention and water treatment solutions to the food and beverage processing industry.

The facility is expected to create about 25 jobs over the next two years, according to a news release from the City of Kingman.

“The City of Kingman’s Economic Development Department is continually working to diversify and expand the manufacturing and distribution companies within the industrial park,” Bennett Bratley, Kingman economic development manager, said in the release. “The (addition) of Zep, Inc. to our park is a great addition to over 70 companies that are currently located here.”

AFCO General Manager Bob Klinetob said Kingman was the perfect location for the company to better serve customers in the western United States.

“Our investment in Kingman better supports our existing customers in Arizona and the surrounding states,” Klinetob said. “This location enables AFCO to fulfill incremental market demand for our differentiated solutions in this area.”

Zep will expand the AFCO Kingman facility in phases, potentially including additional capacity additions to support other Zep, Inc. businesses, the company said.