Obituary | Angelina Riggs Westercamp

Angelina Riggs Westercamp, age 50, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 7:58 p.m. at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born April 10, 1971 to Harry R. Riggs and Gail Russell in Phoenix, Arizona. Angelina was raised with her sisters Karrissa Olsen, and Sara Grigg in Kingman, Arizona. She was in Kingman High School's graduating class of 1989. She was married Jan. 23, 1999 to James Westercamp in Kingman, Arizona. Angelina and James had seven children: Mckain, Cheyenne, Dexter, Jasper, Hunter, Dodge and Lucchese; and have five grandchildren with another due in March 2022. Angelina loved Jesus Christ, her family and her horses. Angelina's funeral services will be open to the public, held in Kingman, Arizona Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m., at Family Bible Church, 2040 Golden Gate Ave.