OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Angelina Riggs Westercamp

Angelina Riggs Westercamp

Angelina Riggs Westercamp

Originally Published: December 9, 2021 2:25 p.m.

Angelina Riggs Westercamp, age 50, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 7:58 p.m. at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born April 10, 1971 to Harry R. Riggs and Gail Russell in Phoenix, Arizona. Angelina was raised with her sisters Karrissa Olsen, and Sara Grigg in Kingman, Arizona. She was in Kingman High School's graduating class of 1989. She was married Jan. 23, 1999 to James Westercamp in Kingman, Arizona. Angelina and James had seven children: Mckain, Cheyenne, Dexter, Jasper, Hunter, Dodge and Lucchese; and have five grandchildren with another due in March 2022. Angelina loved Jesus Christ, her family and her horses. Angelina's funeral services will be open to the public, held in Kingman, Arizona Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m., at Family Bible Church, 2040 Golden Gate Ave.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State