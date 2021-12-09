Obituary | Christopher Mark Kinsey

Christopher Mark Kinsey, age 42, passed away in the late afternoon of Nov. 30, 2021 at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 6, 1979 in Kingman, Arizona. Christopher is survived by his son Christopher Luke Kinsey (Kingman, Arizona); his father Harold David Kinsey Sr. and his mother Roxanne Kinsey (Tucson, Arizona); his oldest brother Harold David Kinsey, Jr. (Kingman, Arizona); his youngest brother Sean Kinsey (North Port, Florida); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Christopher graduated from Kingman High School in 1998. He pursued a career with ADOT where he eventually obtained a road inspector position.



He was a genuine and kind Christian man. He was very strong in his faith, and trusted the Lord's plan for him. He was most happy when he was riding ATVs and watching his favorite sports team, the L.A. Rams with his son, Luke. He will be remembered for his quiet, but caring personality. He was rich in family and friends, and was loved by so many. Mark was a loving family man, and his smile alone could light up a room. His memory will forever be engraved in our hearts.

"But as for me, I know that my Redeemer lives and that he will stand upon the earth at last. And after my skin has decayed, yet in my body I will see God! I will see him for myself. Yes, I will see him with my own eyes. I am overwhelmed at the thought!" Job 19:25-27.