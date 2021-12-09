Obituary | Vincent William Ettinghausen

Vincent William Ettinghausen died at his home Nov. 5, 2021. He is survived by two sisters Sharon and Iris; and one brother Edwin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years Caroline Adelle Ettinghausen. Caroline died Aug. 21, 2021 after a short illness. She is survived by two sisters, Drusilla Hill and Pamela Sparks and their husbands; Drusilla “Tina” and Robert Hill; Pamela and Walter Sparks; four children; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; Joyce Melius and husband Carl, Alice Clayton and husband David, Daniel Arters, Jr., and Eugene Arters and wife Kimberly. Alice’s children Jennifer Spencer, and Alland Anderson each have three children. Preceding Caroline in death are her parents and one brother, Wilford, who died as a teenager in a car accident.