Thu, Dec. 09
Obituary | Wallace Lee Kosinski

Wallace Lee Kosinski

Wallace Lee Kosinski

Originally Published: December 9, 2021 2:24 p.m.

It is with a heavy heart that I tell you of the passing of Wallace Lee Kosinski. Wallace was a veteran and served in Vietnam. Wallace was a resident of Kingman for about eight years and lived in the Walleck Ranch area. Wallace went to be with the Lord on Nov. 4, 2021. Wallace was 76 years old and passed away in Fort Mohave, Arizona. Wally died of complications from cancer. Wallace is survived by two dogs Maggie and JJ; two daughters Brandi Kosinski and Cherie Kosinski; one brother Russell Powell; four sisters Lottie Chelius, Veronica Beason, Rose Kosinski-Allen and Francis Kosinski; 12 nephews, six nieces, 13 great-nephews, 15 great-nieces, 14 great-great nephews and 22 great-great nieces.

A memorial service for Wally will be held Dec. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 425 E. Spring St., Kingman, Arizona 86401. The service will be officiated by Father Ben, who was a great help to us during this time. Wally had a beautiful heart and never met a stranger, and will be extremely missed.

