Clouser of Kingman Academy selected as Student Rotarian

Julianna Clouser (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 11, 2021 7:42 p.m.

KINGMAN – Julianna Clouser, a senior at Kingman Academy High School, was recently selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian.

“Julianna was selected because of her high academic achievements and commitment to her school and community,” the club wrote in a news release.

Clouser will graduate as a top 10 student in her class. Recently, she was named the 2021 Andy Devine Student of the Year.

Clouser commits significant time to her school with activities including president of National Honor Society, S-Club and spirit line.

She also volunteers in the Kingman community. She is a current volunteer at Kingman Regional Medical Center and you may also see her around town ringing the Salvation Army bell with her family.

After graduation, Clouser will attend Grand Canyon University and pursue a degree in behavioral health sciences.

