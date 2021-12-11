Electric scooters coming to Kingman?

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council heard a presentation on Bird Scooters, an electric vehicle transportation rental company, potentially serving the area.

The scooter company looks to improve communities through “micro-mobility” electric vehicle transportation, according to Mike Butler, Bird Scooters’ senior executive of city partnerships. The proposed number of scooters for Kingman is 50–100.

The company was founded in 2017 and now operates on five continents and in cities of various sizes. While small towns are often overlooked, Butler said the company’s goal is to “adjust and change the perception” of who can have access to nontraditional forms of transportation.

“The Kingman market we know to be a city that will be successful in this,” Butler said.

For those the scooters are targeted towards, Butler said the use of the machines differs. Some people may use them to get to school or work and some people may use them recreationally. City manager Ron Foggin also said that scooters could benefit tourism in Kingman.

With the Downtown Streetscape Project, Foggin said scooters fit the pedestrian-friendly goal the city wants to achieve. Bennett Bratley, City of Kingman economic development manager, said Bird Scooters reached out to the city about a pilot program. Bratley said the specifics of the pilot program will be brought back to council at a later date.

As for the rental fees, Butler said there is a $1 per minute fee or an average of $7 a ride. He said discounts are available for select individuals, such as senior citizens and veterans. Riders have to be at least 18 to drive the app-oriented scooters, which travel up to 15 mph.

Since the scooters have to acclimate to a new city, Geo-Zone Technology allows the scooters to follow rules and guidelines based on the city, Butler said. This can include slowing down or stopping vehicles depending on the zone they’re in.

Butler said while this is a worldwide company, it is a locally run operation. This means fleet managers are local contract workers responsible for the upkeep of the vehicles.

As for safety, Butler said the scooters are safe. The foot base of the scooter is much wider than the scooters people are more familiar with, such as the Razor scooters kids ride.

Currently, scooters are the only vehicle being offered to Kingman. However, Butler said the company is also working on electric bikes.

Councilmember Jamie Scott Stehly brought up scooter usage downtown since skateboards are not allowed. Skateboarders aren’t allowed to ride downtown since they are coasting objects, but the electric scooters do not apply to the rule since they’re electric powered.



Foggin also said there are limitations on where the scooters could be driven. For example, they would be for street use only and in a bike lane.



Councilmember Deana Nelson said she looks forward to seeing the possibility of scooters in the community, specifically downtown and at Mohave Community College.



“The potential that this gives us is amazing,” Nelson said.