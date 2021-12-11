Kingman Airport receives $32,000 federal grant

KINGMAN – The Kingman Municipal Airport has received $32,000 in federal grant funds, the City of Kingman announced in a news release.

“We are grateful for (U.S. Rep. Paul) Gosar’s continued support, and this funding will help with the ever-growing Kingman Municipal Airport operations,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said.

The grant is through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was pandemic relief legislation. An intent to fund this grant was previously announced by the Secretary of Transportation on June 22.

With the grant, there will be economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

The Kingman Airport is a general aviation airport, designated as local, as defined in the Federal Aviation Administration's National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems report.