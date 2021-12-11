Letter | Shame on Supervisors

Shame on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors for sending local dollars halfway across the United States to a company in Nebraska to perform a service any one of several local companies could do, that being ALLO broadband services.

Why not keep those dollars local, and keep the money building up the Kingman economy?

Does a company from Nebraska really care about our community?

I feel our supervisors have done a real disservice to our community and its citizenry!

Randy Brannon

Kingman