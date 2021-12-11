Luis Vega’s Mohave County Geology: Faults – making a clean break

Faults are breaks in the surface of the earth. There are several types of faults depending on the movement of each side. Most faults have a steep angle relative to the earth’s surface – vertical to 45 degrees. There are some faults that are relatively flat and were difficult for geologists to explain for some time. What would cause the earth to break and move at such a low angle? What forces could push or pull a large portion of the earth and make it slide over another part?

As continental collision zones were studied, geologists saw where one continent pushed a part of the surface over another. This type of fault is called a thrust fault – think large bulldozer pushing rocks over other rocks. The 1970s Arizona Overthrust Oil and Gas Play was a theory based on this concept and projected there was a thin veneer of barren rock over oil-bearing sedimentary rocks.

Another type of low-angle fault is called a detachment fault. Imagine two giant bulldozers attached to the rocks and pulling in opposite directions. The lower rocks would stretch and the upper rocks would break and slide downward into the low spot created by the rocks being pulled apart. This fault has a very low angle – 15–20 degrees from horizontal with the upper plate moving downhill over the lower plate (the two sides of a low-angle fault are called plates – think dinner plates).

The area affected by this tearing apart of the crust is quite large, from northwestern Montana to southwestern California. The area around the Colorado River is fortunate because some of the best exposures of detachment faults can be found near the river. Actually, the Colorado River is in one of these low spots caused by the earth’s crust being pulled apart. That’s why the river makes a sharp turn from flowing east-west to flowing south at Boulder Canyon, the site of Hoover Dam.

If you drive to Bullhead City from Kingman going over Union Pass, safely pull over and gaze at the slope on the Nevada side of the river southwest of Laughlin. The rocks are a greenish-gray color and have a relatively smooth surface if you connect the tops of the ridges. Follow this surface toward the river until you get to Big Bend Nevada State Park. Just west of Highway 95 is a red-colored hill that breaks up the smooth slope. The smooth surface, greenish-gray colored rocks of the slope is the detachment surface’s lower plate. The red hill is part of the upper plate.

If you stop along Highway 95 in Nevada, just north of the entrance of the state park, and hike to the telephone line, you’ll be hiking on the detachment fault surface. At the place where the red hill meets the greenish-gray surface, you’ll find the actual surface where the two plates moved. There’s a finely crushed zone called gouge (rock that is crushed to a powder), below which is a strongly shattered zone called a micro breccia (crushed rock) grading downward to a cataclasite zone (coarser crushed rock).

The last time I stood on this surface, my hair actually stood on end and I could almost feel the awesome power of the earth’s crust being pulled apart. Sorry. I get carried away but realizing what happened at that very spot is emotional to me.

As the crust was being pulled apart and thinned by detachment faults, the weight of the crust was reduced. Imagine that weight is removed from a ship floating on the ocean. The ship will rise in the water to compensate. If tremendous weight is removed from a part of the crust, it also compensates. This can happen when glaciers melt or detachment faults remove the weight of rocks. The mountains to the west of Lake Havasu City in California were formed by compensating for the removal of the weight in what is called isostatic rebound or compensation. The color of the mountains is mostly greenish-gray similar to the slope near Laughlin, with reddish scabs of upper plate, just like at Big Bend state park. The mountains formed by this process are called metamorphic core complexes. These mountains have a very distinctive shape, like the keel of an upside-down ship. Of course, they are eroded by canyons so just use your geologic imagination and look at the overall shape. The Harcuvar and Harquahala Mountains in La Paz County, the Santa Catalina Mountains in Pima County and South Mountain in Maricopa County are metamorphic core complexes.