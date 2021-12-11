Obituary | Paul Joseph Samoska

Paul Joseph Samoska, 84, passed away peacefully Nov. 21, 2021 at his home in Kingman, Arizona after a long battle with Alzheimer’s with Sandee, his loving wife and soulmate of 61 years, and his dog, Bear, at his side. Paul was born to Joseph and Elizabeth Samoska in Chicago, Illinois. He lived near Marquette Park where he fished in the summer and went sledding in the winter. Paul’s family moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1951. He attended Tucson High where he was a member of the Rifle Team. He brought his rifle to school on the school bus. The team met at the gun range in the basement and bought their ammo in the school bookstore. He attended the U of A where he was a member of ROTC and the Pershing Rifles. He drove a tank for many years in the Army National Guard, later switching to the Air National Guard for several years so he could spend more time with his girlfriend and his car rather than his tank. He met and married Sandee Krueger in 1960 in Tucson. Paul was a Parts Department Manager for Dodge and Chrysler for over 25 years, partly in Southern California, and later in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 17 years. Paul and Sandee moved to Grand junction, Colorado in 1991, taking over a Frontier Adjusters franchise.

Paul handled all the auto and truck claims. They handled claims all over southwestern Colorado and southeastern Utah as well as Monument Valley, seeing some of God’s most beautiful country. Paul’s hobbies, besides being an avid gun collector, were cars and hunting. Paul purchased his first Jaguar, a 140 Sedan, while in college. He had it painted candy apple red. He raced it in many races in Arizona, as well as showed it in many car shows, winning most. The story goes that when Paul and Sandee were dating they went to a car show where Paul was showing his 140 Sedan. Sandee leaned back against the car and Paul just put his arm gently around her and moved her away from the car. There was an audible gasp from his friends standing there. One girl turned to Sandee and said “My God, Paul’s in love with you.” Sandee just laughed. The girl continued: “If he wasn’t in love with you he would be yelling at you to get off of his car.” Turned out she was right. In later years Paul and Sandee had a 1971 E-Type V12 Jaguar that Paul raced and they showed in many concours. They won first place in every one they entered. Later they had a 1983 XJ6 Sedan with which they won first place in the Jaguar Clubs of North America Regional Championship – Southwest Region in 1989. Paul was a big game hunter. He hunted buffalo in South Dakota in 1991 on the ranch where they filmed Dances with Wolves. He hunted bear in Canada; Dahl sheep, Russian boar and red stag in Texas; and in 2001 Paul went on safari in Botswana hunting kudu, impala, wildebeest and zebra. Paul and Sandee traveled several times to London, all around England, Paris, a bus tour of Europe and 17 cruises that included the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Panama Canal, Hawaii, Scandinavia and Russia. Paul was proud to be a Life and Endowment Member of the NRA and the Second Amendment Foundation. Paul was proceeded in death by his father, Joseph Samoska; his mother; Elizabeth Samoska; and his nephews Charles, Kenneth and Gregory Mercer. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Sandee; his loyal dog, Bear; his sister, Felicia Stickney; and his niece, Adriana Mercer Montgomery; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Paul touched many people throughout his life. His dry humor, kind heart, smile and beautiful blue eyes have surely left a lasting impression. He was one of a kind and will be missed dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor Paul, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001; Tunnels to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306; or the NRA Foundation at 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA, 22030.