Preps: Lady Vols top Mohave 51-42

KINGMAN – The Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School topped the Mohave Thunderbirds 51-42 in a sectional matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The contest opened with the Lady Vols forcing multiple turnovers, which resulted in five different players scoring in the opening minutes of the game. The Lady Vols were in the lead 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Lee Williams continued to have success in the second quarter, increasing their lead by eight points to bring the halftime score to 30-22. The Lady Vols’ pressure defense, however, landed starters senior Haley Smith and junior Brooke Hunter in foul trouble with three each going into the half.

“We knew we would have to change things around in the second half in order to keep Haley and Brooke on the floor,” said head coach Jerry Arave.



Smith and Hunter were subbed in and out several times to keep them from picking up more fouls, efforts which were assisted by the Lady Vols moving into a 2-3 zone. Lee Williams led by 10 points at the end of the third quarter, which also saw the Lady Vols add no fouls to their totals.

The Lady Vols came out hot in the fourth quarter, increasing their lead to 15 points thanks to contributions from junior Becca Arave, who notched nine of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter.

“With Haley and Brooke sitting a lot in the quarter, Becca, Chelsea Torrey and Victoria Gravell took up the slack and helped us a lot offensively,” Arave said.

But Mohave was back within striking distance with only four minutes remaining in the contest. Up by only six points, Lee Williams’ defense and success at the free-throw line resulted in the Lady Vols securing their first regional win 51-42.

Arave led the Lady Vols on the scoreboard with 21 points, while Torrey added 10.

The 5-3 Volunteers will host 7-1 Bradshaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Girls Basketball

KINGMAN 74, River Valley 14

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls basketball team stayed unbeaten at 5-0 with a 74-14 win over visiting River Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The Lady Bulldogs got double-digit scoring from four players – Amber Lopez (16), Melody Jackson (16), Nyamisi Havatone (14) and Shauntel Crozier (13).

Parker 65, Kingman Academy 35

PARKER – The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team dropped a 65-35 decision to host Parker on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Kingman Academy 55, Mohave Accelerated 20

BULLHEAD CITY – The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team notched a lopsided 55-20 win over host Mohave Accelerated on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Boys Basketball

River Valley 65, Kingman 48

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys basketball team lost 64-48 to visiting River Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Mohave Accelerated 92, Kingman Academy 34

BULLHEAD CITY – The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team lost 92-34 at Mohave Accelerated on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Parker 75, Kingman Academy 63

PARKER – Parker High School beat Kingman Academy 75-63 in a boys basketball played Wednesday, Dec. 8 in Parker.

Lee Williams 1-2 at Pepsi Holiday Tournament

FLAGSTAFF – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team went 1-2 in the first two days of the Pepsi Holiday Tournament at Flagstaff High School.

The Vols lost 62-35 to Snowflake and 56-36 to San Tan Charter on Thursday, Dec. 9. They beat Winslow 51-37 on Friday, Dec. 10.

Girls Soccer

Lee Williams 2, Paradise Honors 1

SURPRISE – Senior Mackenzie Cathey scored both goals as Lee Williams High School beat Paradise Honors 2-1 in a girls soccer match played Thursday, Dec. 9 in Surprise.

One of Cathey’s goal came on a scissors kick when she took a pass out of the air from Adriana Leon and found the net to give the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead.

Lee Williams goalie Lauren Nyugen recorded 17 saves as the Lady Vols remained unbeaten at 4-0.