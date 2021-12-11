Rants and Raves | Dec. 12, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Huge shoutout to the amazing staff at the Kingman Regional Medical Center Covid Antibody Infusion Clinic. While obviously we were there because we tested positive it was an incredibly amazing experience. Efficiency and compassion was awesome! Thanks.

“Enough with the trucks” rant – If there were no trucks, how would you get your food? Gas? Construction materials? You don’t like buying clothes? Do you like milk or eggs or even molasses? I guess you think things magically appear on store shelves?

U.S. Sen. Bob Dole to lie in state in Capitol – Watched this service. It was Godly, beautiful, awe-inspiring. Dole worked tirelessly for recognition of WWII vets with the monument in DC including $200 million he personally raised. How I miss men like Bob Dole of Kansas who often crossed the aisle.

COVID-19 cases and deaths rising in Mohave County – We’re engaged in a war against a killer virus. Join the war effort! Get vaccinated, mask in public indoor settings, and stop the spread of misinformation.