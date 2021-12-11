Should vehicle license tax be based on price paid?

PHOENIX – Are you good at bargaining for the price of a new car?

If a state lawmaker gets her way, people who are better at playing the negotiating game will get not just a better out-the-door price from the dealer but also a permanent tax break from the state.

Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, seeks to have the annual vehicle license tax based on what someone actually pays for the vehicle after all the haggling is over and done.

That is a departure from the procedures used by the Motor Vehicle Division. It bases the VLT on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

Put simply, if Toyota decides to set the price for its 4-Runner at $38,520, your vehicle license fee for the first year is $647.14. That’s computed on a formula based on 60% of the MSRP, with a tax rate of $2.80 for every $100 of value.

But let’s say you get the price knocked down to $30,000. Under her SB 1019, your first-year fee would be $504 using that same calculation.

There’s more.

The MVD computes future VLTs by reducing the starting price by 16.25% each year.

So, in year two, the current system puts your VLT at $541.98, versus the $435.67 if you had just done a better job negotiating the price in the first place.

And it goes on and on from there each year you own the vehicle.

Ugenti-Rita said she sees nothing unfair about a system that favors those with superior bargaining skills. She said it should be based on what people actually pay, “like everything else in the world.’’

“It’s not fair taxation to have a system where you are paying a tax on a product, on a car, but you have not paid the full price,’’ she told Capitol Media Services. “I mean, when you go and buy something at a store, you pay the tax on the price that you purchase at, not at the suggested retail price.’’

Anyway, Ugenti-Rita said, it’s not like anyone really pays the MSRP.

“Why is something based off of a made-up amount?’’ she asked.

Ugenti-Rita does not dispute that even the actual sales price also could be considered artificial as the purpose of the VLT is to help fund highway repair and construction. That’s different than the one-time state and local sales tax which is charged when you buy the vehicle.

It might even be argued that the fairest way could be to base the fee on the amount of wear and tear on the road. There actually is a precedent for that: Large commercial vehicles pay based in part on weight of the vehicle, including its maximum load.

“The weight of the vehicle sounds at least more fair than some made-up number by the manufacturer,’’ Ugenti-Rita said.

A separate method could be basing the fee on miles traveled. In fact, that already exists in the form of the state’s 18-cent-a-gallon gasoline tax: The more people drive, the more gas they purchase and the more they pay for road repairs.

But a suggestion several years ago to levy an annual fee based on the number of miles traveled went nowhere amid various concerns, including invading the privacy of vehicle owners whose fear their travels might be tracked.

Ugenti-Rita said that leaves what she wants.

“Do it like everything you do everything else and just base it on the purchase price,’’ she said.

Bargaining ability aside, there are other factors that could create inequities.

There are the rebates that manufacturers offer.

Then there’s the fact that some motorists will trade in their current vehicles. That results in a lower out-the-door price – and a lower figure on which to base the vehicle license tax.

Ugenti-Rita said that does not disturb her.

“Why not?’’ she asked.

“You already paid the VLT on the car you’re trading in,’’ Ugenti-Rita continued. “Why would the system we have now be better?’’

There are other complicating factors.

MVD, in determining the vehicle license tax, considers only the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Vehicle upgrades or options are not factored in.

So that means the purchase price of a vehicle with the fancy trim, the driving lights or the upgraded leather seats will be higher than the base model. And, using Ugenti-Rita’s formula, the buyer of a car or truck with these upgrades would pay a higher VLT than someone who eschews all the fancy add-ons.

And then there’s the administrative burden.

An MVD spokesman said the agency has a subscription to a vehicle information that provides the info on each vehicle’s MSRP. Going to what Ugenti-Rita wants would require a vehicle-by-vehicle calculation of the VLT.

She is unsympathetic.

“However they need to handle it, I’m sure they can handle it,’’ Ugenti-Rita said, even if it requires upgrading the agency’s computer system. “That’s not a good reason why we should be taxing people on a made-up number that the purchaser didn’t pay for.’’

A spokesman for MVD said the agency does not comme nt on pending legislation.