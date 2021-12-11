OFFERS
Snow could fall in Kingman Tuesday night

Payden Dollarhide of Kingman uses his hand to clean snow from his vehicle in March, the last time snow fell in the city. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 11, 2021 7:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – There’s a chance of snow in the forecast for the Kingman area, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.

According to the forecast, there’s a 60% chance of rain in Kingman after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Then early Wednesday morning, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., there’s a chance of a mix of rain and snow turning over to all snow for a short period after 4 a.m.

After a dry fall, the precipitation would mark the second time in less than a week that Kingman got a drenching. According to NWS, a half-inch of rain fell at the Kingman Municipal Airport on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Otherwise, expect continued mild weather, with the high temperature climbing to 60 degrees on just one day – Monday, Dec. 13.

For the rest of next week, expect highs in the high-40s to mid 50s and through Friday, with overnight lows near freezing on Sunday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be breezy, with east winds of 8-to-11 mph on Sunday, and south winds of 10-to-20 mph on Tuesday with gusts as high as 28 mph.

