Snow could fall in Kingman Tuesday night

KINGMAN – There’s a chance of snow in the forecast for the Kingman area, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.

According to the forecast, there’s a 60% chance of rain in Kingman after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Then early Wednesday morning, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., there’s a chance of a mix of rain and snow turning over to all snow for a short period after 4 a.m.

After a dry fall, the precipitation would mark the second time in less than a week that Kingman got a drenching. According to NWS, a half-inch of rain fell at the Kingman Municipal Airport on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Otherwise, expect continued mild weather, with the high temperature climbing to 60 degrees on just one day – Monday, Dec. 13.

For the rest of next week, expect highs in the high-40s to mid 50s and through Friday, with overnight lows near freezing on Sunday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be breezy, with east winds of 8-to-11 mph on Sunday, and south winds of 10-to-20 mph on Tuesday with gusts as high as 28 mph.