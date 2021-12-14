COVID killing spree continues in Kingman area

KINGMAN – Kingman continued a trend of having the most new cases and deaths in Mohave County Department of Public Health COVID-19 reports.

Of the 167 new cases and three new deaths reported by county health officials on Monday, Dec. 13, all three deaths were logged in the Kingman medical service area, which also had the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 60. Kingman’s has been the epicenter of the pandemic in the county all month.

Kinmgnan now leads the county in new cases with 9,434, and is second in deaths with 253 behind the Bullhead City service area.

The newly deceased in the Kingman area are older adults – two ages 60-69 and one age 80-89.

And of the 60 new local cases, more than half were recorded in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 12 new cases ages 50-59, 11 ages 60-69, nine ages 70-79 and one age 80-89.

Another six new local cases involved children and teens, including five ages 0-10 and one age 11-19. There were also 11 cases ages 20-29, eight ages 30-39 and two ages 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county, 50 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Bullhead City area, 49 in the Lake Havasu City area, five in undetermined locations in the county and three in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county noted that COVID-19 reports will only be issued on Mondays and Fridays in the future, after the board of supervisors decided to reduce the frequency from daily and then three per week down to twice a week.

Also, the news release reported that there have been no cases of the worrisome new omicron virus variant logged in the county. The health department is monitoring the situation.

The number of new virus cases and deaths jumped dramatically in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 8. with 526 new cases and 22 additional deaths reported.

That compares to 416 new cases and four deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and 443 new cases and 21 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 24. There were 509 new cases and 12 deaths reported in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 17, and 549 new cases and eight deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, with the county’s low vaccination rate cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 63.8% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 75,838 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 257 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 253, Lake Havasu City with 203, Golden Valley with 54, Fort Mohave with 89 and Mohave Valley with 32. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 9,434 cases in Kingman, 8,663 cases in Lake Havasu City, 7,883 in Bullhead City, 2,723 in Fort Mohave, 1,832 in Golden Valley, 1,243 in Mohave Valley and 593 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 230 cases in Topock, 187 in Dolan Springs, 96 in Meadview and 80 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.6 years, while the average patient is 45.4 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 15.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 33,785 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 37,237 cases in the county. The county counts 960 deaths, while the state reports 1,099.

“The county only reports confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, while the state reports probables as well. Therefore, the county’s numbers and those from the state are not the same,” the county wrote in a recent news release, explaining the discrepancy between state and local figures.

According to county health officials, 28,398 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Dec. 13 revealed 121 new cases from 499 tests for a positivity rate of 24%. The positivity rate was 28% (113/409) on Monday, Dec. 6; 9% (51/549) on Tuesday, Dec. 7; 10% (127/1,316) on Wednesday, Dec. 8; 10% (90/900) on Friday, Dec. 10; and 18% (64/365) on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 319,421 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.4% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 14 AZDHS was reporting 203 additional deaths and 2,168 new cases from 22,225 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 1,320,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 23,243 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 50 million confirmed cases and 799,676 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 5.3 million deaths from more than 271 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

County health officials also reported that they are “aware of the omicron variant and is monitoring the situation.” The coronavirus variant surfaced in southern Africa, and features dozens of new mutations which may be more transmittable that previous versions of the virus and could be more resident to existing vaccines, although the verdict is still out. It has now spread to dozens of nations, and more than 10 states in the U.S.

“We are expecting more specific information, clarity and guidance from the CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and prevention soon. We will share it with the public when it’s made available,” the county wrote.

In another matter, local health officials have “been notified of a scam in which citizens receive a call from a person claiming to be an employee of the Mohave County Department of Public Health and offering home visits to administer COVID-19 vaccine.

“The MCDPH does not and will not directly contact residents to offer home-based COVID-19 vaccination appointments,” the news release noticed.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are available for all persons age 18 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.