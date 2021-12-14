High School soccer: Lee Williams girls stay perfect at 5-0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team remained undefeated at 5-0 with a 4-1 win over Lake Havasu High School in Kingman on Monday, Dec. 13.

The Lady Vols scored three goals in a seven-minute span of the second half to notch the win, with junior Adriana Leon knocking home the gamewinner from 30 yards out and breaking a 1-1 tie. Sophomore Sophia Fottrel then added a pair of insurance goals to put the match out of reach.

Lee Williams senior standout Mackenzie Cathey started the scoring when she netted the 99th goal of her career in the first half to give the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead. She’ll look to reach the 100-goal milestone when Lee Williams returns to action at home at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Havasu tied the game at 1-1 in the second half, capitalizing off an errant pass, before the Lady Vols battled back with a swarm of goals. “I guess that was what we needed to wake up and play good soccer,” Lee Williams head coach Chris Selby said.

“I’m proud of the girls for reaching their goal of 5-0 going into the break,” Selby said.

Boys Soccer

Dysart 5, Lee Williams 2

DYSART – The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team dropped a 5-2 decision to the Dysart Demons on Monday, Dec. 13.

Lee Williams slipped to 1-2 on the season. Next up is a trip to Estrella Foothills on Jan. 4.