I want to be a dispatcher: Kingman kids make their play for a job in late 2020s
Maci Steffen and Andrew Gannon are recognized for their Future Dispatcher Challenge essays by City of Kingman officials at the Tuesday, Dec. 7 Kingman City Council meeting. Also pictured are Deann MacLeod, communications center manager at the Kingman 911 Communications Center, left; Kingman Fire Chief Jack Yeager, right; Vice Mayor Ken Watkins, and Councilmembers SueAnn Mello, Keith Walker, Jamie Scott Stehly, Cherish Sammeli and Mayor Jen Miles. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)