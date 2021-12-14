Kingman Miner Dec. 15 Adoption Spotlight: Timothy
These are Arizona’s children. Timothy, who goes by Tim, is interested in media production and has dreams of creating his own YouTube channel or gaming show. He loves Uno and Monopoly, spending time with friends, swimming and eating Wendy’s French fries. Tim dreams of going to Disneyland and visiting Flagstaff when it’s snowy. Get to know him and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
December 2021: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
