Kingman Regional Medical Center benefited from ‘surge line’ nurses during surge

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has extended its heart-felt thanks to nursing staff that have been deployed to the hospital through the Arizona Surge Line.

According to a news release from KRMC, the Arizona Surge Line is a service of the Arizona Department of Health Services. It was created in April 2020 as a state-wide patient load-balancing system to ensure that no Arizona hospital would be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients while other hospitals have empty beds.

The surge line also coordinates staffing placement based on applications completed by participating hospitals, the release noted.

Since Sept. 21, according to KRMC, 43 nurses have been deployed through the Arizona Surge Line to KRMC to alleviate strain on the local health system caused by a surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Of these, 37 surge line nurses have cared for patients in the medical-surgical units of the hospital, while six have cared for patients in the intensive care unit.

“Our local nurses are extremely grateful to have this additional help from the surge line nurses. Their support has provided much-needed relief for many of our nursing staff who have worked tirelessly since the start of the pandemic,” said Sarah Schritter, KRMC’s senior director of Nursing Services.



Nurses who come through the surge line stay for an eight-week assignment at KRMC.