Kingman Rotary Speaker
Originally Published: December 14, 2021 7:12 p.m.
Laura Mata-Fondevila gave a PowerPoint presentation to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club at its Nov. 18 meeting. The topic was Hug It Forward Bottle Schools, a multicultural organization operating in Latin America. The group facilitates education and awareness around improved trash management methods via the construction of bottle classrooms. For more information, go to https://hugitforward.org/.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: