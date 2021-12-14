Mohave County Library branch in Kingman resumes adult programming

KINGMAN – Adult programming has returned to the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch, located at 3269 N. Burbank St.

According to a news release, Pinecones Gnomes, an arts and crafts program is slated for the library’s community room for 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

“These gnomes can be used for your shelf or Christmas tree decorations, or even as gift for a friend or loved one,” the library wrote in a news release.

All supplies, including the pinecones, will be provided while supplies last.

The program is open to participants ages 18 and older. For more information contact VroomM@mohave.gov.