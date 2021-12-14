OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Library branch in Kingman resumes adult programming

Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch is resuming adult programming with an arts and crafts program slated for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. (Photo by grabadonut, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2ZRQZ1M)

Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch is resuming adult programming with an arts and crafts program slated for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. (Photo by grabadonut, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2ZRQZ1M)

Originally Published: December 14, 2021 6:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – Adult programming has returned to the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch, located at 3269 N. Burbank St.

According to a news release, Pinecones Gnomes, an arts and crafts program is slated for the library’s community room for 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

“These gnomes can be used for your shelf or Christmas tree decorations, or even as gift for a friend or loved one,” the library wrote in a news release.

All supplies, including the pinecones, will be provided while supplies last.

The program is open to participants ages 18 and older. For more information contact VroomM@mohave.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State