Mohave County Sheriff’s office honors county jail retiree

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office bid a fond farewell to Detention Officer Allen Dunham, who retired after 20 years of dedicated service to the Mohave County jail on Friday, Nov. 26. He began his career at the Pine Street facility in 2001, and helped relocate inmates to the current building in 2010.

According to an MCSO news release, Dunham played an “integral role” as a senior officer in the training and development of newly hired officers for the new facility.

“Dunham has worked in all aspects of the jail and leaves with a vast amount of knowledge,” the news released stated, adding Dunham will be missed and MCSO “wishes him all the best for his well-deserved retirement.”