OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff’s office honors county jail retiree

Mohave County Detention Officer Allen Dunham, left, has retired after 20 years of service to the county jail. (MCSO photo)

Mohave County Detention Officer Allen Dunham, left, has retired after 20 years of service to the county jail. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: December 14, 2021 6:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office bid a fond farewell to Detention Officer Allen Dunham, who retired after 20 years of dedicated service to the Mohave County jail on Friday, Nov. 26. He began his career at the Pine Street facility in 2001, and helped relocate inmates to the current building in 2010.

According to an MCSO news release, Dunham played an “integral role” as a senior officer in the training and development of newly hired officers for the new facility.

“Dunham has worked in all aspects of the jail and leaves with a vast amount of knowledge,” the news released stated, adding Dunham will be missed and MCSO “wishes him all the best for his well-deserved retirement.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State