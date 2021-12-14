OFFERS
Mohave County's Bishop elected president of Arizona County Supervisors Association

Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, third from left, will serve as president of Arizona’s County Supervisors Association. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 14, 2021 7:14 p.m.

PHOENIX – Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 has been unanimously elected as the president of the County Supervisors Association.

The election took place at the Nov. 18, 2021 meeting of the CSA Board of Directors.

“I’m deeply honored to be able to serve my fellow supervisors in this role. I am humbled by the folks who have come before me to make CSA such an outstanding organization,” Bishop said in a news release. “They’ve left some big shoes to fill, but I am up for the challenge, and I am very excited to partner with each of our counties as well as our state lawmakers to do our very best to serve our constituents.”

Outgoing CSA President Steve Gallardo offered his congratulations, calling Bishop a “hardworking, dedicated local leader.”

“She will bring a new perspective and experience to help CSA navigate the issues and opportunities facing Arizona’s counties and our communities,” Gallardo offered. “I know she will do a great job, and I look forward to continuing to work with her throughout her term.”

As president, Bishop will lead the organization’s Board of Directors for 2022, helping to develop plans and implement strategies for strengthening Arizona counties in state and federal policymaking.

She will also chair CSA’s Legislative Policy Committee meetings, among other duties.

Bishop is joined on the organization’s six-member executive leadership team by Navajo County Supervisor Jason Whiting, Pinal County Supervisor Steve Miller, Yuma County Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi, Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith, and Immediate Past President and Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo.

CSA is an intergovernmental partnership of Arizona’s 15 counties. All 61 supervisors in the state serve on CSA’s Board of Directors.

“The association serves as a forum for county leaders to address important issues facing constituents, and to serve as a liaison to state and federal policy-makers regarding policy items affecting local government services,” the news release explained.

