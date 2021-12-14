‘Needle in a Haystack’ sheep hunt continues

Last week, I wrote in this column about the experiences of Kingman resident Jennifer Chambers and the friends who are helping her try and find a mature ram in Unit 15C North.

Chambers drew the only sheep tag offered this year in this unit which is located west of Highway 93 to Hoover Dam, and to Cottonwood Road on the south.

She was given the opportunity by the Arizona Game and Fish Department to hunt for two full months there, an indication of just how difficult it could be to find and harvest a ram there.

While this unit used to be the premier sheep unit in northwest Arizona, to say it has fallen on hard times is an understatement. In 2015 pneumonia swept through the herd, and most of the sheep in this unit perished.

Though the AZGFD has not conducted an aerial survey of the population of desert bighorn sheep since 2019, it has a low sheep population.

In 2020, a hunter from Flagstaff had this tag, and he and his friends hunted for 16 days before they took a ram. The ram, according to the AZGFD, was 6-7 years old, and scored 134 and 6/8 inches. During his hunt, the hunter reported seeing 24 sheep: 17 ewes, two lambs and five rams.

This has been a very tough year for Jennifer and her friends. So far there has been seven friends of hers out there for a total of 11 days. Her hunt helpers consist of Marc Schwartzkopf, Gary Martin, Jay Chan, Dan Reed, Rich Thompson, Glen Leon and myself. Several more people have expressed an interest to help out, and we sure would appreciate any/all help. This is a huge unit, and as we are finding out, sheep are few and far between.

And just to set the record straight, this is not a paid guided hunt! Everyone who is out there is doing so at their own expense! We are doing it to help our friend and, in my case, to fulfill a commitment I made to Jennifer’s late husband, Gene.

This unit has some of the most arid and inhospitable desert in the Southwest. The main geographical feature is the Black Mountains. The elevation in this unit goes from about 1,000 feet at the Colorado River, which forms the western boundary of the unit, to Mount Perkins, which rises 5,460 feet from the desert floor. The predominant vegetation consists of Mohave Desert scrub and creosote.

For this 79-year-old lady hunter who applied for 32 years before drawing the tag, it has been in her own words, “Extremely frustrating!” So far there have been only 26 sheep seen by Jennifer and her friends. This in 11 days of glassing everywhere in the unit that sheep have been seen or taken in the past.

Places like the Golden Door Mine, the Radio Towers, the Grey Backs and the Triangle have all been looked over, some many times. The Big Nasty, a giant rock formation south of Willow Beach, has been looked at with high powered binoculars and spotting scopes several times.

So has the Malpais Flattop mesa, Fire Mountain, Crane’s Nest, Chocolate Mountains and the overlook at Highway 93. These are all places that Jennifer’s sheep team has looked at.

And for the most part, there has been very little wildlife seen.

At this point in her hunt there has been just one jackrabbit and one coyote seen. Lots of burros and even cattle have been seen near the Golden Door Mine and Chocolate Mountains.

But like everywhere else – with the exception of the area around Willow Beach – the area is seemingly devoid of wildlife.

The team has driven their vehicles over hundreds of miles of rugged backcountry roads. One of our vehicles got stuck, and tires have been destroyed by the sharp broken up rocks that make up the landscape.

But this is sheep hunting, and a tough one at that. Never before in all the years that my friends and I have been on sheep hunts in the Black Mountains have we gone 10 days without seeing even one ram. But we have this year.

This is one reason we called this hunt “A Needle in a Haystack!”

But while the first 10 days have been frustrating, there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

On Day 11, early in the morning, veteran sheep hunter and glasser extraordinaire Jay Chan found a ram on top of a mountain.

Then a second, larger ram appeared on top of the mountain, but both soon disappeared from view.

We moved around and tried to see where the rams were going, but we lost them. It was an hour later when I got lucky and found them, and much to my surprise, a third ram was with the other two.

One of the rams is an old warrior, we think maybe 8-plus years old. This ram has what is called overlay down the back of his horns, and his thick, yellow horns carry the mass all the way to the end of his rack. The other two are smaller rams, maybe 3-5 years old. One of the younger rams has a distinct flare to his horns.

We watched them for over an hour in spotting scopes and binoculars as they lie resting in the sun. That was the good news.

The bad news? They were in an area where it would be difficult if not impossible for Jay and Jennifer to get to.

I took a lot of photos of the group that we have named the “3 Amigos” and watched as they ultimately went back to the top of the mountain. All we could do is watch.

Now we know where there is at least one ram that would be a great one for Jennifer to take. We are going to pull our group together in a few, and try and relocate the group and make a plan to get Jennifer to the top of the mountain within range of the ram.

Next week, the final chapter of the “Needle in a Haystack” desert bighorn sheep hunt.