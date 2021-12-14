Obituary | Andres ‘Andy’ Delgado

Andres “Andy” Delgado, 98, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021 after living a long life filled with love and family.

Andy was born on Nov. 6, 1923 to Juan and Guadalupe Roseo Delgado in Yucca, Arizona. Andy attended school in Yucca before joining the Army on Feb. 6, 1943 during World War II. Andy served in the United States Army faithfully for three years. During that time, Andy served as a construction foreman in the Philippines, New Guinea and Ryukus. Andy was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, The American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon and a Bronze Star.

While Andy was proud of his service to America and loved his country, his true allegiance was to his wife whom he met and married after a brief but loving courtship. Andy and Molly were married Aug. 30, 1947 and remained dedicated to one another for 67 years until Molly passed. Andy wore his ring and missed his wife every day.

Andy and Molly went on to raise their family in a house they built in Kingman. They had two daughters, and his daughters graced him with four grandsons and eight great-grandchildren.

Andy loved to work, keeping his hands and mind busy, his entire life. After his service in the Army, Andy worked various jobs before finding his niche as a mechanic for the City of Kingman from 1968-1985. Upon that retirement, he worked for General Cable as a security guard and then the Kingman Academy High School as an evening custodian. Even after that, he continued to help his wife as they watched three of their great-grandchildren during the day: Kiana, Nathan and Mollie. He was proud of every job he had, believing that a job well done was one mark of a good man, and he shared his wisdom and skills with those he loved.

Andy loved to spend his time outdoors hunting, fishing and enjoying the sunshine. He spent a great deal of his time with his extended family and grandsons, teaching them to hunt and skin animals. Andy also had a knack for mechanics, trying to fix any machine. He would spend hours figuring out how something worked. He had an affinity for Kingman history. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing his wisdom about Kingman and the surrounding areas of Mohave County. He seemed to know a little bit (or a lot) about everything. The only time Andy would sit still was when he was gambling. Even then, he would work three to four machines at a time, always hoping for the big hit and smiling from ear to ear.

Andy was kind to everyone, and he never met a stranger. He made everyone he met feel like they were important. He loved fiercely, and he adored his family. His impact will be felt for generations to come.

Andy was predeceased by his wife, Amelia “Molly” Delgado; his daughter, Margaret “Zeke” Weston; and his grandson, Michael “Mikey” Curtis. He is survived by his daughter, Clara “Chacha” Powers; grandson Max Perea (Jennifer), grandson Christopher Burkett (Kelsey) and grandson Danny Powers (Christy); and eight great-grandchildren. Andy also leaves behind many special brothers-in-law, nieces and great-nephews who brought so much joy to his life.

Services will be held at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona, on Dec. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any needy children this holiday season. Christmas was a favorite holiday of his, and watching the joy on children’s faces as they opened gifts was a special time for him.