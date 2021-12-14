Obituary | Betty Joy Proudfoot

Betty Joy Proudfoot, age 69, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Sunday, Nov. 28, at home in Kingman, Arizona. She was born Oct. 29, 1952 in Holbrook, Arizona to William and Bettie Hatchell. She is survived by four brothers: Bill, George, Wayne and Raymond; one sister Joanne; and two daughters Karyn and Michelle. Other children mothered by Betty include Levi, Roxanne and so many others; three grandchildren Jesse, Beka and Michael; and two great-grandchildren Jax and Elijah.

Betty grew up in Kingman and worked hard to raise her family. She worked for the Kingman Daily Miner when her daughters were young, then in real estate for several years before going on to run several area low-income housing units in Kingman and Wickenburg. She retired in November 2020 from Foundation for Senior Living, where she worked for over 28 years. Betty, her daughters and grandchildren came to know many of the residents as family. Many events and holidays were spent at the facility. Betty had a kind heart and was loved by all who lived there.

She was a member of the Lions club for many years, where she worked projects helping raise funds for the eyeglasses assistance program, health and vision screenings, and college scholarships. She also worked with the Leos club, providing youth with opportunities to serve their community, including Christmas stockings for the homeless, greeting cards for residents in care facilities and community cleanup projects.

She loved spending time with family, which she did most often. She enjoyed spending time with friends from high school and going to area events. She worked on cars, and repaired and remodeled her home; she could fix just about anything. She went hiking, camping, ran 5Ks and always smiled. She brought joy to everyone she came in contact with.

She had a smile that went on for days, brought so much joy and love into so many people’s lives. She was feisty, independent and worked harder than most. She will leave a void in so many lives.

There will be a public celebration of life planned after the holidays. No dates have been confirmed, but it will be posted on social media and family invites.