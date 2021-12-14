Obituary | Michael ‘Mikey’ David Starks, Jr.

Michael “Mikey” David Starks, Jr., 30, died Friday night, Dec. 3, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona.

He was a light in this world that went out entirely too soon. He brought love and laughter to everyone he met. He will be truly missed and loved by so many. He will live on through those who knew him best. Fly high our Blue Warrior and be with us, always. See ya on the other side.

He is survived by his wife, Cammi- Kay Starks; two beautiful daughters; parents Kathy and Joshua Kohn; grandma, Babara Miller; sister and brother, Ally and Josh Alcott; sister, Shyann Kohn; and brother TJ Kohn.