Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 15
Street of Lights winners announced

Winners of the annual Street of Lights display held Dec. 3 in downtown Kingman. (File photo)

Originally Published: December 14, 2021 6:25 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, December 14, 2021 7:26 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Downtown Merchants Association has announced the winners of the 2021 Street of Lights display held Saturday, Dec. 4 in downtown Kingman.

The following were judged best in their class:

– Best Over All: City Towing

– Spirit Award: Pioneer Title

– Best Theme: (Tie)

Kingman Area Regional Transit

Kingman Unified School District

– Best Lighted Group:

Mohave Off Road Recovery Team

– Best Lighted Float:

Bureau of Land Management

– Best Lighted Vehicle: (Tie)

Con Roc Ready Mix

DOT Foods

– People's Choice 1st place:

Black Mountain School

– People's Choice 2nd place:

Bureau of Land Management

– People's Choice 3rd place:

(Tie)

White Cliffs Middle School

Cheerleaders

Lake Mohave Fire Department

– Best display:

City of Kingman Maintenance

Department

