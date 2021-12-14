Street of Lights winners announced
KINGMAN – Kingman Downtown Merchants Association has announced the winners of the 2021 Street of Lights display held Saturday, Dec. 4 in downtown Kingman.
The following were judged best in their class:
– Best Over All: City Towing
– Spirit Award: Pioneer Title
– Best Theme: (Tie)
Kingman Area Regional Transit
Kingman Unified School District
– Best Lighted Group:
Mohave Off Road Recovery Team
– Best Lighted Float:
Bureau of Land Management
– Best Lighted Vehicle: (Tie)
Con Roc Ready Mix
DOT Foods
– People's Choice 1st place:
Black Mountain School
– People's Choice 2nd place:
Bureau of Land Management
– People's Choice 3rd place:
(Tie)
White Cliffs Middle School
Cheerleaders
Lake Mohave Fire Department
– Best display:
City of Kingman Maintenance
Department
