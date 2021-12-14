UTV-ATV club donates to MCSO Search and Rescue

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Cerbat Ridge Runners UTV-ATV Club donated $1,500 to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Kingman Unit during a recent presentation.

The Cerbat Ridge Runners UTV-ATV Club is a long-time supporter of SAR Kingman Unit and according to club members, they have never had to call SAR, but are thankful SAR provides an outstanding service to the community.

For information about joining the UTV-ATV club, visit https://crrkingman.webs.com and for more information about SAR, visit their website at http://www.mohavesearch.com.