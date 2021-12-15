OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man arrested after Quran damaged at Arizona State University

Arizona State University police have arrested a man they say is responsible for damaging Islamic literature and a copy of the Quran at the campus library. (Photo by Maqivi, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3so40iT)

Arizona State University police have arrested a man they say is responsible for damaging Islamic literature and a copy of the Quran at the campus library. (Photo by Maqivi, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3so40iT)

JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: December 15, 2021 12:58 p.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University police have arrested a man they say is responsible for damaging Islamic literature and a copy of the Quran at the campus library.

Police are investigating a motive for damage at the Hayden Library's interfaith room on Wednesday. Before the arrest, the Council on American-Islamic Relations called it a hate crime and the ASU Muslim Students Association posted photos of burned and torn pages with Arabic writing and damage to a wall.

The association said in a statement the room “is largely used by Muslim students gathering for prayer and is a well-known place for students to find a few moments (of) peace and reflection on campus."

Officers on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old homeless man after a witness saw him tear up several magazines and books and reported it to library staff, according to court records and a statement from ASU police. Officers connected him to the earlier damage of Islamic materials through surveillance footage.

Authorities determined the suspect had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants and had a trespass warning to stay away from the ASU campus through 2022. He was arrested on the warrants and drug possession charges for a glass pipe and methamphetamine they say he was carrying, according to court records.

“There is no room or tolerance at ASU for this type of damaging behavior,” ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson said in a statement.

Sasha Uddin, director of education for the ASU Muslim Students Association, said members of the group were heartened by the response from administrators and campus police. She said police took the incident seriously and made a quick arrest, pledged to handle the damaged Quran — which was taken as evidence — respectfully and said they would continue discussions about the safety of Muslims on campus.

“I cannot stop hate crime from happening or any sort of backlash from happening, but knowing the faculty and the ASU police will do what’s necessary for me to get any justice that’s needed makes me feel pretty safe,” Uddin said.

With the suspect identified, Uddin said it's not clear yet whether it should be labeled a hate crime. But she said the association wants to “move forward with solidarity and with forgiveness” and she hopes it demonstrates Islam's commitment to forgiveness and not escalating tensions.

Azza Abuseif, executive director of the Arizona office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said the university and law enforcement must ensure a safe learning environment for students of all faiths. She urged law-enforcement to treat it as a hate crime.

“I have a hard time believing it wasn’t targeted toward the Muslim community because it is the holy book,” Abuseif said. “It's not just some random book that you found and burned. I do think it was intentional.”

Arizona law does not have a hate crime category for investigations, but authorities can consider prejudicial motivations as an aggravating factor, said Adam Wolfe, a spokesman for ASU police.

"At this stage, we still don’t know the motives behind this incident," Wolfe said in an email.

He said educational aids were “heavily damaged” including books, magazines and a Quran, along with library infrastructure.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State