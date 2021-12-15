Preps Roundup: Lady Vols knock Bradshaw Mountain from ranks of the unbeaten

PRESCOTT – Junior Rebecca Arave had a double-double to lead the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team to a 32-28 win over previously unbeaten Bradshaw Mountain (4-1) on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Arave scored a game-high 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to go with two blocked shots and two steals. Junior Brooke Hunter added eight points and six rebounds for the Lady Vols.

Lee Williams outrebounded Bradshaw Mountain 30-19, and outshot the Bears 31% to 26%.

The Lady Volunteers improved to 3-1 with the win. They play next at Greenway at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.



Girls Basketball

Kingman 70. River Valley 14

BULLHEAD CITY – The Kingman High School girls basketball team remained undefeated at 5-0 with an easy 70-14 win over host River Valley in Bullhead City on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Lady Bulldogs will try to keep their winning streak alive when they play the Lady Tigers (2-3) at Kingman Academy High School at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Parker 51, Kingman Academy 20

PARKER – The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team put just 20 points on the board on Tuesday, Dec. 14, falling 51-20 to host Parker High School.

The Lady Tigers slipped to 2-3 with the loss. Parker is undefeated at 5-0.

Kingman Academy will host the Kingman High School Lady Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Boys Basketball

Bradshaw Mountain 56, Lee Williams 27

PRESCOTT – A lack of offensive production stymied the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team, which absorbed a 56-27 road loss to Bradshaw Mountain in Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Volunteers slipped to 1-2 on the season with the loss. They’ll play next in the Bullhead City Holiday Shoot Out Dec. 20-22.

Bradshaw Mountain improved to 5-1.

Parker 72, Kingman Academy 54

PARKER – The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team fell to 1-4 for the season with a 72-54 loss at Parker on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Parker improved to 3-2 with the win.

The Tigers will host the Kingman High School Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

River Valley 61, Kingman 50

BULLHEAD CITY – The Kingman High School boys basketball team fell 61-50 to host Parker on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Kingman slipped to 1-4 for the season while River Valley remains unbeaten at 3-0.

The Bulldogs play at Kingman Academy on Thursday, Dec. 16. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.