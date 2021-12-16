OFFERS
‘Bighorn Quad’ brew on tap at Black Bridge Brewery in Kingman

Richard Holborow of Miles Community College and Karry Hovig of Black Bridge Brewery brew a batch of craft beer. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 16, 2021 5:53 p.m.

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College is being represented at Black Bridge Brewery in Kingman. Richard Holborow, MCC’s advancement manager, was a winner at the President's Fall Reception in October.

The silent auction prize was a brewing experience with Black Bridge Brewery owner Karry Hovig, as well as a tasting and a tour of the facility.

Holborow said the experience was a lot of fun and he learned a lot about what goes into making beer. He also went home with two growlers of the Bighorn Quad.

The "Bighorn Quad" is a limited batch of Belgian Quadruple Ale with a 9.5% alcohol content. Black Bridge Brewery is located at 421 E. Beale St.

