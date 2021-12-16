Christmas meal deliveries a go for Kingman-area homebound seniors

For more than a decade, homebound seniors in the Kingman area have received holiday meal deliveries courtesy of local volunteers, the Meals on Wheels program and the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation.

After a brief Thanksgiving hiatus from the local effort, the community will once again have the chance to spread holiday cheer, and food, this Christmas.

John Kirby, who has been running the initiative for more than 10 years, needed someone to take the torch from him in holding the events. He put out a call to the community and received 20 responses from people interested in continuing the deliveries. While Rex Ruge will be taking over for Kirby in leading the effort, the latter made sure to thank all who reached out to him and further encouraged all of them, as well as the rest of the community, to come out and volunteer Christmas morning.

“To me, it just seems like a great program,” Ruge said, noting he has had to purchase a second cellphone with all the interest the effort is garnering. “I don’t want anyone to be on Christmas Day alone without a hot meal.”

“That worked out well,” Kirby said. “Interestingly, we were back on and then I spoke to the kitchen, Nutrition Services, at the hospital. They said that because of supply chain issues we weren’t going to be able to do it. Rex then spoke to Nutrition Services at the hospital and they decided they were going to make it happen no matter what.”

Ruge said he was surprised to see how much COVID-19 has impacted the effort and ones like it.

“You can’t say yes until all the parts fall into line, but they have fallen in line so it’s full speed ahead right now,” he said.



While there remains some question as to how many meals will be sent out Christmas morning, Kirby anticipates the number will still exceed 100.

“It’s up in the air as to what to expect,” Kirby said. “However, we’re still anticipating bringing out over 100 meals and we’re going to need the support of the community once again to plate all the food and bring it out to those homebound seniors.”

Volunteers are asked to arrive at the main campus of Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, at 10 a.m. Christmas morning, Dec. 25.

Some volunteers will be directed to the cafeteria to help with the plating of food, while others will be asked to begin delivering meals as early as 10:30 a.m. Not all volunteers will enter the hospital due to coronavirus safety concerns.

“We’ll plate it and bring it out just outside the cafeteria,” Kirby said. “People can then roll through the roundabout entrance, get the food and we’ll send them on their way. It shouldn’t take more than an hour of time to participate and bring out a couple of meals and say Merry Christmas to someone who may not see anyone else that day.”

The “hot turkey dinner” will include carrots, rolls, dessert, milk and more. Ruge explained that the majority of the deliveries will go to seniors in the greater Kingman area, with the farthest location on the list being Golden Valley.

“But most are in the greater Kingman area,” Ruge said. “Some of them are just right around the corner from the hospital, so anywhere from a couple blocks to Golden Valley.”

Aside from helping local seniors and sending a smiling face to their doors on Christmas, Kirby is a firm believer that the whole family benefits from volunteering their time.

“Bring your kids, teach them the importance of volunteering and the joy that helping others brings,” Kirby said. “We’ll pull it off again, with your help.”

Since Ruge has started working on the project, he’s been surprised at how many seniors are hoping to be included.

“It’s eye opening to see the need,” he said. “I just think it’s a great way to show some love on Christmas. Society today makes it all about getting gifts, and obviously, there’s a lot more to it than that.”