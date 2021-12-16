City of Kingman seeks proper disposal of fire place ashes

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has issued a news release reminding area residents to not put hot ashes in solid waste containers. Hot ashes will melt the container, potentially causing fires and/or damage to city solid waste vehicles.

“When people put hot embers into solid waste containers, those hot ashes can ignite within a solid waste vehicle posing a serious hazard to our team members and causing thousands of dollars in damage,” Kingman Solid Waste Superintendent Eddie Tapia said.

To extinguish your fireplace ashes safely, the Kingman Fire Department recommends that ashes be placed in a large galvanized metal container where they are allowed to cool for at least 48-72 hours. When they are completely cool, they may be placed in your solid waste container.

If a container is burned or destroyed due to ashes that were placed inside, this is a misdemeanor offense punishable by law (Ord. 710, 7/5/88).

For additional information, please contact the city of Kingman Solid Waste Department at 928-753-7467.