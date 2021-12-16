OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman seeks proper disposal of fire place ashes

The City of Kingman reminds residents not to place hot embers from fire place fires in city solid waste containers. (Adobe image)

The City of Kingman reminds residents not to place hot embers from fire place fires in city solid waste containers. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: December 16, 2021 5:36 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, December 16, 2021 6:18 PM

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has issued a news release reminding area residents to not put hot ashes in solid waste containers. Hot ashes will melt the container, potentially causing fires and/or damage to city solid waste vehicles.

“When people put hot embers into solid waste containers, those hot ashes can ignite within a solid waste vehicle posing a serious hazard to our team members and causing thousands of dollars in damage,” Kingman Solid Waste Superintendent Eddie Tapia said.

To extinguish your fireplace ashes safely, the Kingman Fire Department recommends that ashes be placed in a large galvanized metal container where they are allowed to cool for at least 48-72 hours. When they are completely cool, they may be placed in your solid waste container.

If a container is burned or destroyed due to ashes that were placed inside, this is a misdemeanor offense punishable by law (Ord. 710, 7/5/88).

For additional information, please contact the city of Kingman Solid Waste Department at 928-753-7467.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State