OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Colorado River Corvette Club donates $5,000 to area food banks

The Colorado River Corvette Club recently donated $5,000 to support area food banks during the holiday season. (Courtesy photo)

The Colorado River Corvette Club recently donated $5,000 to support area food banks during the holiday season. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 16, 2021 5:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Colorado River Corvette Club, composed of 170 members from Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Laughlin, Kingman and Lake Havasu City, donated $1,250 to each of four area food banks at its October meeting.

According to a news release, the recipients include the Kingman Area Food Bank, the Colorado River Food Bank in Laughlin, Food for Families/Bullhead City Food Bank in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City Food Bank.

The club’s donations are usually distributed in December, but they were given earlier this year in an attempt to help meet the growing need in area communities during the holiday season.

“The hearts of our members were to help make a difference during the holiday season to families who are struggling, by selecting to donate to the food banks of our various communities,” the news release explained.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State