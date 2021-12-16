Colorado River Corvette Club donates $5,000 to area food banks

KINGMAN – The Colorado River Corvette Club, composed of 170 members from Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Laughlin, Kingman and Lake Havasu City, donated $1,250 to each of four area food banks at its October meeting.

According to a news release, the recipients include the Kingman Area Food Bank, the Colorado River Food Bank in Laughlin, Food for Families/Bullhead City Food Bank in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City Food Bank.

The club’s donations are usually distributed in December, but they were given earlier this year in an attempt to help meet the growing need in area communities during the holiday season.

“The hearts of our members were to help make a difference during the holiday season to families who are struggling, by selecting to donate to the food banks of our various communities,” the news release explained.