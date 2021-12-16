Cookie Crawl coming to Kingman

KINGMAN – As a way to promote local businesses and celebrate the holidays, the Very Merry Cookie Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 18 will let residents and visitors interact with 33 vendors and enjoy an abundance of sweet treats.

Organizer Lacey Dollarhide of 66 Marketplace said for $25 an individual will get a cookie box, passport and map that they can follow to different locations.

The crawl will begin at 2 p.m. at 66 Marketplace at 424 E. Beale St. and go until 4 p.m.

“The whole purpose is to bring notoriety to downtown Kingman, to businesses that they might not have ever been in before,” Dollarhide explained. “And to just have some holiday fun.”

When an individual presents their cookie passports to the vendor, it will be stamped or signed to track where the person has been.

Dollarhide said out of 75 tickets, there are around 30 tickets available. However, they are going fast.

Tickets can be purchased at 66 Marketplace or at checkout.square.site/buy/RXHKH7WOTYOTYSDE45DGTX73.

Cookies will be baked by a variety of local bakers.

Some businesses will have their cottage-licensed bakers providing the treats while others will be provided by bakeries.

Dollarhide said there will also be a tent with information about where the cookies came from and possible allergens.

All proceeds from the Cookie Crawl will be donated to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Dollarhide explained they want to provide the shelter with whatever they need, like food or blankets for cats and dogs.