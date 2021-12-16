OFFERS
Desert Road Riders MC to host annual toy run in Kingman

The Desert Road Riders MC will hold their Ninth Annual Toy Run on Sunday, Dec. 19. (Monica Brabant/WNI Photo Illustration)

By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: December 16, 2021 5:31 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, December 16, 2021 6:18 PM

KINGMAN – The Desert Road Riders MC are riding into the holidays with Santa Claus, providing presents and food for the Kingman community.

The group’s Ninth Annual Toy Run on Sunday Dec. 19 will be an opportunity to get pictures with Santa Claus and make sure every kid gets a present for Christmas.

Starting at noon at The Tack Shed Saloon on 2829 East Beverly Ave., the bikers will ride to Hooch’s Kingman Grill at 2215 Butler Ave. with Santa arriving at 12:15 p.m. Attendees can sign in with an unwrapped toy and a canned food donation.

Duke Bekaert, vice president of the Desert Road Riders MC, said in the past the events have drawn as many as 500 kids. Bekaert said this is an event the group looks forward to every year and hopes kids leave with a smile on their face.

“We want every kid to have a chance to see Santa Claus and get some toys for Christmas,” Bekaert said.

As for toys, Bekaert said the age groups that can lack in toy donations include ages 1-4 and 11-14. Donations for those age groups are appreciated.

Once canned food is collected, Bekaert said they encourage families in need to take some of the food collected home with them.

“The families, all they have to say is: ‘Hey, we could use some of this, some of that,’ and we will give that all away,” Bekaert said.

