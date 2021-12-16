Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomes Dr. Joseph Shea to Kingman

Kingman – As a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Joseph Shea specializes in the full spectrum of health care for women, from adolescence to menopause.

According to a news release from Kingman Regional Medical Center, he provides pregnancy and delivery care office visits, annual exams, and surgeries such as hysterectomy and cesarean section.

Dr. Shea attended the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He completed a residency in family medicine with the University of Connecticut before deciding to pursue obstetrics and gynecology.

Shea then completed a residency and a fellowship in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Las Vegas.

Shea is committed to hearing his patients’ concerns. “It is very important to me to listen to the patient and perform a detailed evaluation to determine the exact cause of the problem,” he said.