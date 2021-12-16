OFFERS
Fri, Dec. 17
Mohave County Sheriff increases resources, patrols at schools for Friday

Originally Published: December 16, 2021 6:11 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that it is not aware of any threats to local schools in relation to “vague and anonymous social media posts” encouraging acts of violence at schools across the country on Friday, Dec. 17.

MCSO wrote in a news release that it was recently made aware of non-specific threats to schools nationwide.

It wrote that several vague and anonymous social media posts have encouraged acts of violence to occur at schools across the country on Friday.

“While the origin of the threats remains unknown, the sheriff’s office takes this information very seriously,” MCSO wrote. “We have not been made aware of any threats to any schools in Mohave County. As a result of this information, the sheriff’s office will increase law enforcement resources and patrols.”

The sheriff’s office wrote that it encourages parents to communicate with their children regarding their social media usage.

“Any threats made to Mohave County schools will be thoroughly investigated and may result in felony prosecution,” MCSO continued.

