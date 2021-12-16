Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating stolen motorhome

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a motorhome that was stolen from the area of Black Rock Road earlier this week. MCSO wrote in a news release that the vehicle is thought to have been stolen sometime during the evening of Sunday, Dec. 12 or the morning of Monday, Dec. 13.

The motorhome is a white 1997 Monaco Executive with green and gold decals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312, and reference DR#21-047468.