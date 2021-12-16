OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating stolen motorhome

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating this stolen motor home, a white 1997 Monaco Executive. (MCSO photo)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating this stolen motor home, a white 1997 Monaco Executive. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: December 16, 2021 5:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a motorhome that was stolen from the area of Black Rock Road earlier this week. MCSO wrote in a news release that the vehicle is thought to have been stolen sometime during the evening of Sunday, Dec. 12 or the morning of Monday, Dec. 13.

The motorhome is a white 1997 Monaco Executive with green and gold decals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312, and reference DR#21-047468.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State