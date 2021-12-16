OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NFL: Cardinals can clinch playoff berth with win over lowly Lions

The Arizona Cardinals will be without injured wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins when they travel to Detroit to play the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 19. (AP file photo)

The Arizona Cardinals will be without injured wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins when they travel to Detroit to play the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 19. (AP file photo)

LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: December 16, 2021 4:39 p.m.

DETROIT – The Arizona Cardinals seem set up for success this week.

The NFC-North leading Cardinals are on the road, where they're 7-0 this season, and they're playing the lowly Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals (10-3) will also be very motivated against Detroit (1-11-1) on Sunday in Ford Field because they have a lot at stake.

Arizona can clinch a playoff spot with a win, which would also keep at least a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the division. A victory would also allow Arizona to keep pace with the other 10-win teams in the conference – Tampa Bay and Green Bay – for postseason positioning.

While the NFL shares playoff scenarios publicly, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury insisted after losing to the Rams on Monday night that he does not discuss the topic with his team privately.

“That’s kind of outside this building," he said. “We're getting ready for Detroit."

The Lions are relegated to playing for pride – as usual – over the last month, saying they're trying to represent themselves and the team well as coach Dan Campbell closes his first season.

“You’re playing for who you are as a person and what your character is," quarterback Jared Goff said. “At the same time, Dan kind of talked about this a couple weeks ago, being spoiler sometimes is fun.

“You don’t hope you have to be that way, but that’s kind of the role we’re in now.”

HOPKINS HURT

The Cardinals are expected to be without three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday and possibly longer.

Kingsbury said earlier in the week that Hopkins hurt his leg and was getting an MRI on it along with a second opinion. The 29-year-old Hopkins played the previous two weeks after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He has 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns this season

“It's almost a battle of attrition at times in December and healthier teams usually have success," Kingsbury said.

TAKING ADVANTAGE

The Lions put enhanced protocols in place last week before the NFL instructed the team to do so, hoping to rein in an outbreak that put several players on the COVID-19 reserve list and affected many more with the flu.

A day before playing at Denver last week, running back Craig Reynolds was promoted from the practice squad because Jamaal Williams landed on the COVID-19 reserve list and D’Andre Swift was scratched from a second straight game because of a shoulder injury.

Reynolds made the most of his opportunity, running for 83 yards on 11 carries and catching two passes against the Broncos.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State