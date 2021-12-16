Obituary | George Howard Veach

George Howard Veach was born Jan. 2, 1944 in Worland, Wyoming. The son of ranchers, he inherited his love of ranch life from his dad and his “need for speed” from his mother, thus he spent his early years learning to care for livestock and sneaking rides on the family cows. As a young man he spent summers breaking horses and building fences for the Forest Service. Throughout all of his life he was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Following his time in the Army Reserves, he spent a number of years ranching and starting a family before focusing on a career in the mining industry. Over the course of 30-plus years he worked at a number of mining properties including the Lucky Mac and Big Eagle mines in Wyoming, the Cyprus Thompson Creek Mine in Idaho and Cyprus Sierrita, and Cyprus Mineral Park and Cyprus Bagdad Mines in Arizona.

Although his life took him away from the Wyoming he loved, George never stopped being a cowboy. He firmly believed that if it couldn’t be done from the back of a horse or the seat of a tractor, it wasn’t worth doing. So after he “retired,” he did what any red-blooded man would do and bought a tractor of his own. Before long he had a new excavating business. It is now almost impossible to look around the community and not see his work.

One of George’s great pleasures was grilling and smoking meat. He was a great cook and never passed up a sale at the meat counter. As a consequence, “his” freezer was always packed to the top and no one dared invade his meat supply. It didn’t take long for the family to realize that his freezer quit the same day he did. When George left he took his meat with him.

George left us on Dec. 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents F.F. Veach and Marjorie Hallam, both of Lander, Wyoming. He is survived by his wife Loretta; daughters Sandra Carson, Marjorie Rose, Regina Zertuche and Shannon Veach; sons Ken Carson and Darren Carson; brothers Roger Veach, Bob Veach and Pat Veach; sisters Bonnie Hall, Martha Balls and Mary Longden; and 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is sorely missed.