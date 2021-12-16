Obituary | Shirley Gowan Jones

Shirley Gowan Jones, 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2021 of natural causes. A longtime resident of Kingman, Arizona, Shirley worked as a registered nurse for many years and enjoyed reading, music and movies. She will be dearly missed and always remembered by those who knew her.

Born Oct. 30, 1937, Shirley as preceded by her parents, LeRoy and Marguerite, and her husband, Stanley. She is survived by two children, Scott and Barry; and her three grandchildren, Thomas, Tiffany and Katherine.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.