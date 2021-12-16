Sheep hunters finding success on Region 3 hunts

KINGMAN – While there are still a few sheep hunters in the field, most of the 17 permit holders in Region 3 have filled their once-in-a-lifetime tags, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The hunters who have checked in with sheep include both hunters who had Unit 10 tags. Both of the sheep taken were 7 years old. One ram scored 146 3/8 while the other scored 162 1/8.

The hunter from Kingman who had the only tag in Units 15A and 15B East took a 6-year-old ram that scored 138 1/8.

A hunter who held the only sheep tag in Unit 15C South took a ram that was 6 years old and scored 140 6/8.

There were four tags issued for rams in Unit 15D North and three sportsmen have checked in rams. One of those rams was aged at 8 years old. The rams scored 155 3/8, 160 7/8 and 168.

There were two tags issued in Unit 15D South, and one hunter has checked in a ram. That ram was 8 years old and scored 157 2/8.

There were two tags issued for rams in Unit 16A and one hunter checked in a 6-year-old ram that scored 154 7/8.

One of the two hunters who have 16A and 18B tags checked in a ram that was 8 years old and scored 165 3/8.

The remaining sheep hunters will have until December to hunt for rams.