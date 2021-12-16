OFFERS
Youth group donates backpacks to foster kids

The Children in Action ministry from Golden Valley Baptist Church recently donated backpacks stuffed with personal items, including stuffed animals, to foster children in the Kingman area. (Courtesy photo)

The Children in Action ministry from Golden Valley Baptist Church recently donated backpacks stuffed with personal items, including stuffed animals, to foster children in the Kingman area. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 16, 2021 5:23 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, December 16, 2021 6:17 PM

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Children in Action ministry from Golden Valley Baptist Church, with members ages 3-14, came out in full-force recently to donate backpacks stuffed with personal items for foster children.

“Among the items were tooth brushes, shampoo and stuffed animals, in which the Children in Action kids felt so strong about this program, that they brought their own, personal stuffed animal to place in the backpacks,” the ministry wrote in a news release.

The gifting took place at the Arizona Department of Child Safety office on Airway Drive in Kingman.

“This placed a huge smile on the kids’ faces, knowing it will go to someone in need and their age,” the news release noted.

The children in the group have raised money and donated to several different projects including the Golden Valley Food Drive, the Clean Water Project Central Asia, the Lottie Moon program and, now, the Foster Child program.

In addition, the group will be singing at the Golden Valley Community Christmas program.

