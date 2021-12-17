Preps roundup: Kingman Academy boys beat Kingman 70-58

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy of Learning High School boys basketball team beat the visiting Kingman Bulldogs 70-58 on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Kingman Academy improved to 2-4 with the win, while Kingman slipped to 1-5.

Academy will visit Chino Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Bulldogs are slated to play in the 2021 Wrangler Court Classic at Wickenburg High School on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18.

Girls Basketball

Kingman 65, Kingman Academy 40

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School Lady Bulldogs won the battle of Kingman on Thursday, Dec. 16, knocking off host Kingman Academy of Learning 65-40.

The Lady Bulldogs remain undefeated at 6-0 with the win. To Kingman Academy’s credit, the 25-point deficit was Kingman’s smallest margin of victory of the season. Kingman has outscored its opponents 367-139 to open the season.

Kingman is now slated to play in the inaugural Girls Central Arizona Holiday Classic hosted by Casa Grande High School on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18.

Kingman Academy will play at Chino Valley at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.