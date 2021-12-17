OFFERS
Sheriff’s office seeks missing person Kenneth Lee Wilson

Originally Published: December 17, 2021 2:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Kenneth Lee Wilson, 56, of Topock, last seen by his family months ago.

MCSO wrote in a news release that deputies were recently contacted by a family member of Wilson, who said she had not heard from him in months. She requested a welfare check, but no contact was made with Wilson at his residence in the 12000 block of Pima Parkway. Detectives contacted neighbors in the area, who also said they had not seen or heard from Wilson in several months.

Wilson is described as a white male, approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall and 210 pounds with a bald head and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or about the incident are encouraged to contact the MCSO Detective Division at 928-753-0753, ext. 4288; or toll free at 1-800-522-4312, and reference DR#21-044604.

