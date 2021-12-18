OFFERS
Cardinals to take flight in own wide-body Boeing 777

The NFL’s Arizona Cardinals have purchased a team plane, a wide-body Boeing 777 similar to the one pictured here. (Photo by Poudou, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3mhS7XB)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 18, 2021 6 p.m.

TEMPE – The Arizona Cardinals are taking flight in their own extended-range, wide-body jet, complete with the team's cardinal logo on the tail.

The Cardinals said Friday that they have purchased a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, joining the New England Patriots as the only NFL franchises with their own large planes.

The team will use the jet for the first time this weekend to transport players, coaches, support staff and equipment to Detroit for a game Sunday against the Lions.

“It is a major undertaking every time we travel for a game,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. “This aircraft will not only provide major convenience but also maximum comfort for our players when getting them to and from road games. Every NFL team is looking for advantages wherever possible and we think this will certainly provide one.”

The plane has cruising speed of 645 mph, a maximum altitude of 43,100 feet and can travel 8,625 miles without refueling. It has a seating capacity of 288, with many oversized seats and 28 first-class pods with lie-down seats.

